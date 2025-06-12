Foundation spread voter registration applications with fake IDs across Minnesota, charges say

A foundation paid for voter registration applications to be filled out with names of nonexistent people and submitted them to “county election offices across the state of Minnesota,” according to federal charges against a Twin Cities couple.
Lorraine Lee Combs, 57, and Ronnie Williams, 58, of West St. Paul, were charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with conspiracy to engage in voter registration fraud. They are accused of selling hundreds of voter registration forms they completed with fake identities in 2021 and 2022.
Combs and Williams, described in the charges as longtime romantic partners, were charged by what is called information. That indicates their intention to plead guilty.
The charging documents do not identify the foundation involved in the charges other than to say it was engaged in a voter registration campaign.
“There were no ballots cast in connection with this,” said Cassondra Knudson, spokeswoman for the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees elections in the state.
In an interview Thursday with the Minnesota Star Tribune, Combs said she filled out roughly 500 forms as part of the scheme and turned them over to Williams.
Combs said she was “basically, just a third party” and did not know the name of the foundation. She did not say how much money she was paid.
She said she doesn’t know how many applications Williams illegally completed or how many fraudulent votes might have been cast because of their actions.