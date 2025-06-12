Amid a first-quarter deadlock in Thursday’s first boys lacrosse state semifinal, Stillwater senior attackman Grant Giese collected the ball atop the opposing crease.
There, Giese’s box lacrosse background kicked in as he buried a flying backhanded finish. A senior, Giese had experienced a pair of heartbreaking defeats at this stage, but with a game-high six goals Thursday, he guided his school into unprecedented territory.
Giese’s second goal of the opening quarter gave the Ponies their first lead of Thursday’s semifinal against No. 6 seed East Ridge at Eden Prairie. No. 2 Stillwater never gave up that advantage, securing the program’s first trip to the state championship game with a 12-6 victory.
Just as he’s done throughout the Ponies’ undefeated 2025 season, junior goalkeeper Casey Mork served as a makeshift fortress between the pipes. Mork, committed to Le Moyne for college, and Raptors sophomore Ryan Shanley made showstopping saves at both ends.
The Raptors, who fell into a 5-1 halftime hole during their 7-6 overtime win over No. 3 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Tuesday, jumped to a 2-0 lead against their east metro rival. But Giese’s first-quarter hat trick paced a 4-0 Ponies run.
Momentum shifted from side to side throughout the first half, and Stillwater entered halftime with a 6-5 edge. Following a low-scoring third quarter, the Ponies held a two-goal lead as they stood just 12 minutes away from the state title game.
East Ridge cut the deficit in half early in the fourth quarter, but Stillwater found an extra gear to survive and advance.
The Ponies will play the winner of the second semifinal, No. 1 seed Edina and No. 5 Lakeville North, in Saturday’s state championship.