Golden Valley man pleads guilty to wire fraud in Feeding Our Future case

The office of Feeding Our Future is seen, Jan. 27, 2022, in St. Anthony, Minn., a week after an FBI raid. A juror was dismissed Monday, June 3, 2024, after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic. Two of the groups involved, Feeding Our Future and Partners in Nutrition, were small nonprofits before the pandemic, but in 2021 they disbursed around $200 million each. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)