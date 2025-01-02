Robins are doing just fine in our winters

A: You don’t need to worry that the robins you see in December and later are going to succumb to the cold, en masse. Winter nights have been on a warming trend for decades now, and this is allowing many robins to make it through our winters, as long as they can find sources of food and water. Dried fruit and hackberry tree berries are major menu items for them, and heated bird baths and natural areas with seeps and springs, like Crosby Farm Regional Park in St. Paul, draw them in. At night they tend to roost in dense evergreens with other robins, sometimes by the thousands.