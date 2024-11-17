Readers Write: Walz’s return, fluoride, Minnesota’s birthrate

I hope the Star Tribune was flooded with letters from dentists and public health professionals on the opinion piece it ran Nov. 10 regarding fluoride (“Fluoride: It’s in the water — and in the news,” Strib Voices). Fluoride has been one of the most successful public health implementations. It is well known that the fluoride ion is incorporated into/or absorbed into the hydroxyapatite layer as the enamel is forming and helps makes the enamel resistant to acid. It has been widely studied to put the exact amount in that helps the most without being toxic. While fluoride in toothpaste provides a topical benefit, fluoride in water systems is the most beneficial because it is incorporated into the enamel. Without it, there will be many children with rampant decay. Anything in toxic doses is poisonous — look under your kitchen sink. I would also argue that many parents don’t realize the benefits that they got since it was implemented into water systems and many have never had or have very few cavities and have no idea what it would be like to have your child have a mouthful. Why do politicians yap about things they know nothing about?