Reversing Minnesota’s declining birthrate is costly — and controversial

Some countries have responded with monetary incentives. Poland tried to boost childbirth by paying almost $200 per month per minor child to qualifying families under its 500+ program. U.S. politicians such as Vice President-elect JD Vance have backed the idea, but research has questioned whether the expensive investment pays off. In some cases, it might motivate couples to start earlier, but not have more children. Opponents also question the social implications of monetizing motherhood.