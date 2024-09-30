Mayo halting baby deliveries, inpatient pediatric surgeries in Fairmont

Fairmont has been a drag on Mayo’s finances, posting a 2% loss on hospital operations in 2022, the most recent year for which public data is available. However, the cuts are not financially motivated, and are necessitated by staffing shortages that have only worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dr. Prathibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System, a network of about 17 hospitals and 50 clinics in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.