Under new law, hospitals face fines for failure to alert Minnesotans to closures

Hospitals face new penalties if they fail to notify Minnesotans of closures or substantial changes that can reduce local access to care, especially in rural parts of the state.
State regulators met Wednesday with hospital leaders to explain the updated reporting requirements, which took effect last month and are designed to alert patients well before their local providers cut services.
Minnesota under a three-year-old law had already hosted 17 public hearings, giving people the chance to voice concerns about everything from Allina Health’s closure of intensive care beds at its Mercy Hospital campus in Fridley, to the conversion of one of Minnesota’s smallest hospitals in Mahnomen into the state’s first rural emergency center with no inpatient beds.
But lawmakers sought last session to add teeth to the reporting requirements, especially after a controversial hearing that took place in January — months after Essentia Health had already stopped scheduling baby deliveries at its hospital in Fosston.
Hospitals under the updated law must alert the public six months before closing or reducing operations, or explain to state regulators why they couldn’t provide that much advance notice. The state can issue up to $60,000 in fines if hospitals don’t provide notice and arrange public hearings so that people can voice support or opposition for their changes.
The state cannot, though, block hospitals from following through on planned closures.