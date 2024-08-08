Business

Under new law, hospitals face fines for failure to alert Minnesotans to closures

Tougher approach seeks to avoid messy disputes such as Fosston, Minn., where city leaders are fighting a hospital decision to stop providing routine baby deliveries.

By Jeremy Olson

Star Tribune

August 8, 2024 at 8:48PM
Essentia Health's hospital in Fosston is permanently ending the scheduling of baby deliveries, joining with more than 20 other small Minnesota hospitals that stopped offering this service.

Hospitals face new penalties if they fail to notify Minnesotans of closures or substantial changes that can reduce local access to care, especially in rural parts of the state.

State regulators met Wednesday with hospital leaders to explain the updated reporting requirements, which took effect last month and are designed to alert patients well before their local providers cut services.

Minnesota under a three-year-old law had already hosted 17 public hearings, giving people the chance to voice concerns about everything from Allina Health’s closure of intensive care beds at its Mercy Hospital campus in Fridley, to the conversion of one of Minnesota’s smallest hospitals in Mahnomen into the state’s first rural emergency center with no inpatient beds.

But lawmakers sought last session to add teeth to the reporting requirements, especially after a controversial hearing that took place in January — months after Essentia Health had already stopped scheduling baby deliveries at its hospital in Fosston.

Hospitals under the updated law must alert the public six months before closing or reducing operations, or explain to state regulators why they couldn’t provide that much advance notice. The state can issue up to $60,000 in fines if hospitals don’t provide notice and arrange public hearings so that people can voice support or opposition for their changes.

The state cannot, though, block hospitals from following through on planned closures.

“The department is still not making the decision for you. We’re just holding you responsible for this component,” said Maria King, director of the state health department’s health regulation division, during the meeting with hospital leaders.

Minnesota increased oversight of hospital closures at a time when many smaller operators are struggling to stay open or provide a full array of inpatient and outpatient services. The Fosston hospital is among more than 20 in Minnesota that has stopped scheduling baby deliveries because of staffing shortages and rising insurance costs — forcing women in labor to travel farther for their deliveries.

A report from a national advocacy group last month listed seven rural Minnesota hospitals at immediate risk for closure based on their weak financial data — although the threat appears much larger in other states. The report tallied 360 hospitals at risk for closure nationwide.

Minnesota has made aggressive use of the federal critical access program to maintain a broad network of rural hospitals for far longer than many states. Mayo Clinic’s hospital in Springfield, Minn., was the only one in the state to close in the last five years. But many have stayed afloat by cutting or eliminating high-cost or underused services, which can be controversial.

City leaders in Fosston have tried to take back operational control of their locally owned hospital after Essentia stopped scheduling baby deliveries and diverted women 60 miles to its regional hospital in Detroit Lakes. The dispute rests with an arbitration panel that heard arguments from both sides this summer and will decide whether Fosston’s local hospital board can void its contract with Essentia.

The Fosston case showed cracks in Minnesota’s public reporting system. Essentia leaders argued that they initially suspended baby deliveries when they lost local providers and needed to hire replacements, and didn’t intend to make the change permanent until later.

King told Minnesota hospital leaders Wednesday that they should at least be calling the state if they are uncertain whether temporary or permanent closures require notice. The updated law calls for public notice whenever hospitals shut down units that provide newborn care, intensive care or inpatient treatment of mental or substance use disorders. But it also calls for notice when hospitals move any health services to other locations, or make changes that relocate patients.

Hospital leaders complained that the fines and penalties are too severe when considering the confusion over what types of closures must be publicly reported, including changes to affiliated outpatient clinics or non-hospital services.

“Right now ... every time I make a minor change, I need to make a phone call” to determine if the state wants a hearing, said Joel Beiswenger, chief executive of Tri-County Health Care.

The revised state law also requires operators to offer to sell their hospitals at fair market prices to local community leaders before closing them or selling them to other entities.

