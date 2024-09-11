Business

Essentia Health wins arbitration dispute over control of Fosston hospital

Community leaders in northwest Minnesota town opposed Duluth-based health system’s decision to close labor and delivery services.

By Christopher Snowbeck

September 11, 2024 at 3:01PM
Essentia Health's hospital in Fosston is permanently ending the scheduling of baby deliveries, joining with more than 20 other small Minnesota hospitals that stopped offering this service. (Essentia Health)

An arbitration panel has sided with Essentia Health in its dispute with community leaders in Fosston over control of the local hospital.

The medical center is locally owned, but operated by Duluth-based Essentia under an affiliation agreement that dates back to 2009.

City leaders in Fosston have been trying to take back operations ever since the health system announced earlier this year that baby deliveries would no longer be scheduled at the facility. Such a move would make permanent a temporary shift implemented in 2022 of diverting labor and delivery patients 60 miles to the health system’s regional hospital in Detroit Lakes.

Essentia Health says the arbitration ruling, which both sides in the dispute announced Wednesday, means the health system will continue to operate the hospital, clinic, assisted-living and long-term care facilities in Fosston, plus clinics in Bagley and Oklee.

“Now that the arbitration process is over, Essentia is focused on the opportunity to engage our patients, colleagues and the community in building a shared vision for the future of health care in Fosston,” Dr. Stefanie Gefroh, interim president of Essentia Health’s West Market, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with city leaders in support of that objective and for the patients we’re honored to serve.”

A nonprofit group in Fosston called First Care Taskforce said the ruling came via a 2 to 1 vote of the arbitration panel.

“Although the city had hoped for a different outcome, they remain steadfast in their commitment to addressing the healthcare needs of the community and will consider additional actions regarding other possible contract breaches and will consider appeal and additional actions,” the group said Wednesday via social media.

Fosston is located about 45 miles west of Bemidji.

The shutdown of labor and delivery services in Fosston points to a broader trend in Minnesota. The state led the nation with 22 hospitals closing their obstetrical units from 2011 through 2021, according to a report last year by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics. 

