Gov. Tim Walz vowed Friday to keep fighting for his beliefs in the face of a national political loss, using his first public remarks since Election Day to acknowledge the difficulty of the moment and promise to seek common ground across different viewpoints.
Gov. Tim Walz, back in Minnesota, gives conciliatory speech, pledges to listen more, defend state’s way of life
As he shifts back to his job leading Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz didn’t give any indication during a speech on Friday of whether he’ll seek re-election in 2026, or run for another office.
“It’s hard to lose,” Walz said in a speech at Eagan High School’s auditorium before a group of friends, family and partisan supporters. “It’s hard to understand how so many of our fellow citizens — people Democrats have long fought to help — wound up choosing the path they did. And it’s hard to reckon with what that path looks like over the next four years.”
Walz didn’t detail his own political plans, but said that as long as he’s governor, Minnesota would protect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, protect unions, welcome immigrants, fight climate change, protect children from being shot at schools, respect democracy and not demonize those who disagree about policies.
Walz has two years remaining in his second term as governor. Minnesota does not term limit its governors, so Walz could run again. Friday’s speech was arranged in the past 48 hours. As the running mate to Vice President Kamala Harris, Walz had hoped to be packing for Washington, D.C., not giving a consolation speech.
“If you’re feeling deflated and discouraged today, I want you to know that I get it,” he said.
The governor urged everyone to take some time and take care of themselves, their loved ones and communities. “There are a million ways to make a difference; get back in the fight when you’re ready,” he said.
Despite the loss, Walz said his travels in the past three months left him more inspired than ever about what’s possible in America. He spoke of new friends. “I ate way too much local food,” Walz said with a laugh, then took a swipe at his Republican counterpart. “But I can order donuts, people.”
Everyone he met, Walz said, wants the same basic things. “And when I say basic things, I mean things like meaningful work, safe neighborhoods, good schools, affordable health care,” Walz said, adding that they also want opportunity, security and freedom.
“That freedom is supposed to be everybody’s birthright, no matter how much money you make or where your family came from, no matter who you love or how you pray or what you think about the issues of the day,” Walz said.
To others across the country, Walz said the Minnesota way of life sounded “damn good.” He told supporters they’d made Minnesota one of the best places in America to raise kids by cutting taxes for working people and small business, giving every child free breakfast and lunch and making college free for lower-income students and paid family and medical leave a reality for everyone.
“We refused to scapegoat immigrants,” he said to applause.
The governor said he learned that “an awful lot of Americans are game for exactly that. Nothing about Tuesday night changes that. Nothing,” the governor said. “We’re going to have to fight a little harder. We can do it. No that’s the wrong word. We will do it together.”
He talked about the path forward and was a touch defiant. “We know what’s coming down the pike,” Walz said, as President-elect Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance prepare to take office in January. “And we’re going to have to be ready to defend the progress in Minnesota.”
The Republican ticket spent a lot of time talking about leaving things up to the states, Walz said. “The moment they try and bring a hateful agenda into this state, I’m going to stand ready to fight,” the governor said. “Minnesota always has, and always will, be there to provide shelter from the storm.”
The governor appeared surprisingly relaxed and fired up, not downbeat. He mixed in jokes, such as apologizing for all the fund-raising texts from the Harris-Walz campaign.
He was conciliatory, too, noting that about 1.5 million Minnesotans voted against the Democratic ticket. “And while there might not be a place in our state for the most extreme elements of that agenda, there should be a place in our politics for everyone to be heard,” Walz said to more applause.
“I think sometimes we can be quick to judge people who don’t agree with us, to assume that they act out of cruelty or fear or self-interest,” Walz said. “I don’t think that kind of judgment is helpful right now. I don’t think it’s right.”
Walz said he’s ready to swallow his pride and work harder to find common ground. “Maybe we’ll be able to set down over coffee or a diet Mountain Dew and just talk,” he said.
The governor said he still believes with all his heart “that America can be a place where no child is left hungry, no community is left behind and no one gets told they don’t belong. And the reason I believe it so strongly is I’ve seen it with my own eyes because it’s happened right here in Minnesota.”
He urged everyone to keep fighting with compassion, dedication and joy. “Let’s keep making Minnesota an example for the rest of this great nation,” Walz said. “I love this country. I love this state. I love this job. I’m not done fighting for Minnesota, not by a long shot.”
As he shifts back to his job leading Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz didn’t give any indication during a speech on Friday of whether he’ll seek re-election in 2026, or run for another office.