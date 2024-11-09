Fluoride: It’s in the water — and in the news

But I accepted chlorine because benefit clearly exceeded risk, and because in my mind it was straightforward in a way sodium fluoride was not — unlike the latter, chlorine was not being represented as anything other than what it was. Besides, if we had fluoride in our toothpaste, why did we need it in the water? And while typhoid, cholera and other nasty waterborne diseases are transmissible, tooth decay is not. If you contract a deadly communicable pathogen, you are a threat to others and there is valid community interest in prevention. Dental caries seem a private matter.