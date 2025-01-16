Readers Write: Vikings, LA wildfires, CenturyLink outages

But, this year, I’ve found my little boys choreographing their own “celes” while playing street hockey. We’ve watched “Tell Us With Metellus” countless times, and we never miss a locker room speech from Kevin O’Connell. When we drive home from my sons’ sporting events, we talk about speaking kindly, good teamwork, taking responsibility for mistakes and winning gracefully in terms of, “Do you remember what Jets said after the game? What did he say about the other team? How did he talk about his teammates?” And watching Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus and the crew practice and execute elaborate celebrations has been the funniest, sweetest, most uplifting thing I have ever seen in professional sports. Win or lose, for us the 2024-2025 Vikings have been more than a football team. They’ve been our entertainment, yes, but they’ve also taught us integrity, humility, good sportsmanship, hard work, the value of teamwork and just how to enjoy the heck out of life. And really, that’s better than a Super Bowl. (Please also win us a Super Bowl.)