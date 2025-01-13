Readers Write: CenturyLink outages, fires in LA, Elon Musk

Exasperated with Musk’s ability to promote partisan outrage and conspiracy theories on X, as he has regarding the wildfires in Los Angeles? Don’t think you can do anything about it? Well, we can. Stop using X and stop buying Teslas. There are plenty of better ways to communicate and obtain accurate information, as well as other viable options for EVs. Personally, I have never used Twitter or any other social media. Somehow, I’ve survived quite well all these years and still have a wide network of friends and family.