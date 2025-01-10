Surge in CenturyLink landline outages leaves some customers without service for over a month

On Dec. 16, a chatbot service rep told Keillor her landline had been “impacted by an area equipment issue.” Four days later, another rep told her there’d been a “cable failure in the area.” Wednesday, a chatbot rep said Keillor’s “constant outage” stems from “trouble and damage” at a “common hub” in her area, but that her service would return by 3 p.m. Thursday. Late Thursday, that pledge was moved to 11 p.m. Jan. 13.