Musk extends his reach, and that’s all right

On Monday of last week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a former prosecutor with personal involvement in some of these old cases from around 2010 to 2015, was forced to squirm in front of the cameras as he tried to explain why the British establishment had failed so many of these girls. Starmer defended his prior actions as head of the Crown Prosecution Service and said to reporters that those now calling for a national inquiry on the so-called grooming gangs were seeking to “jump on a bandwagon of the far right,” by which he mostly meant Musk.