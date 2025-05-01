Commentaries

Opinion: Science, not stigma, must guide autism research

The work RFK Jr. promises to complete by September does nothing to help autistic individuals and their families.

May 1, 2025 at 10:30PM
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a news conference on the Autism report by the CDC at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington on April 16. (Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services, stated at a news conference April 16 that autism is a “preventable disease” that “destroys” families. He further insinuated that autistic people do not contribute meaningfully to society. This narrative runs counter to our experience as autism researchers.

We could write extensively about autistic individuals and colleagues we have known who are, among other things, published poets, advanced scientists and researchers, and fully employed taxpayers. The more important point is that all individuals with autism deserve to be included and supported in our communities.

Autism does not destroy families; neglecting and abandoning people with disabilities does. Unfortunately, that is just what Kennedy and the Department of Health and Human Services are doing. Kennedy and HHS have already made severe cuts to the Administration for Community Living, which funds programs that ensure disabled people remain in their homes and communities, with the people they love and who love them. Proposed cuts to Medicaid are next in line, which will impact an important benefit in Minnesota that covers medically necessary intervention for people under the age of 21 with autism and related disabilities. The work Kennedy pledged to complete by September — identifying environmental causes in order to address the “epidemic” of autism — does nothing to help autistic individuals and their families.

The language Kennedy used is especially chilling — and potentially dangerous. Society has been here before and the consequences of dehumanizing autistic people took decades of hard work to repair. And there is still more solid work to be done to right the wrongs of the past.

In the 1950s, Bruno Bettelheim propagated the idea that autism was caused by parents who were cold and obsessive. The “refrigerator mother” theory of autism had been born and would have a deep hold in both the medical community and the public for nearly 20 years. Autistic children were removed from their homes and sent to live in institutions. This theory of autism led many parents to experience intense guilt and shame, and children were left to languish in institutions. Parents were unable to convince professionals that they, indeed, loved their children deeply. A chasm was formed. Trust had been broken and lives forever changed. Belief in this misguided theory also meant that clinicians were failing to support autistic people in any sort of a meaningful way.

In the mid-1960s, critics of Bettelheim began to get some traction. Bernard Rimland, an early outspoken critic, said that autism was caused by differences in brain development very early in life. Rimland died in 2006, a decade before science provided compelling evidence that his theory was correct. Four research papers were published in 2017 and 2018, one in the esteemed journal Nature. All showed that infants who went on to be diagnosed with autism had brain differences in the first months of life. These findings directly refute the idea that the MMR vaccine causes autism, which is administered at the earliest when babies are 12 months old.

It’s true that we do not know what causes all cases of autism, but several causes have been investigated. Estimates vary, but the vast majority of autism cases can be linked to genetic mutations, and we know that autism runs in families. Investigations of environmental exposures such as air pollution and pesticides provided, at best, minimal increased risk for autism. We do know that autism is not caused by vaccines. There have been over 30 years of research investigating a potential link between autism and vaccines, and none has found evidence for a link. Yet vaccine rates are plummeting. Some Minneapolis public kindergartens have vaccination rates as low as 20%, and two children in Texas have now died from measles. At the same time that vaccination rates have declined, research conducted here in Minnesota has shown stable or modestly increasing autism prevalence since 2010.

The American people have been promised answers to one of the most enduring questions in autism research at breakneck speed. But well-designed studies take time to develop and carry out. What Kennedy promised to the American people is simply not possible by September if we live up to the high standards of research America is known for. As autism researchers, we welcome more funding to understand and support autistic people, but results come from following the science, not political rhetoric.

If we fail to learn from lessons of the past about what causes autism, we are destined to make harmful, costly errors again. Autistic people are not a monolith; they participate in society at every level. Their strengths deserve to be recognized, and their needs deserve to be met.

Meghan Swanson is an associate professor and autism researcher. Amy Esler is also an associate professor and a licensed psychologist conducting autism research and serving children clinically. They have received funding from the National Institutes of Health, and Esler has received funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Health Resources and Services Administration. The views and opinions expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of their employer or any of the agencies that fund their research.

about the writer

about the writer

Meghan Swanson and Amy Esler

More from Commentaries

See More

Commentaries

Opinion: Science, not stigma, must guide autism research

card image

The work RFK Jr. promises to complete by September does nothing to help autistic individuals and their families.

Commentaries

Counterpoint from Rachel Hardeman: My departure from the U isn’t tied to plagiarism allegation

Commentaries

Opinion: Minnesota legislators must not lower the standard on eye surgery

card image