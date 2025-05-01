Opinion: Science, not stigma, must guide autism research

It’s true that we do not know what causes all cases of autism, but several causes have been investigated. Estimates vary, but the vast majority of autism cases can be linked to genetic mutations, and we know that autism runs in families. Investigations of environmental exposures such as air pollution and pesticides provided, at best, minimal increased risk for autism. We do know that autism is not caused by vaccines. There have been over 30 years of research investigating a potential link between autism and vaccines, and none has found evidence for a link. Yet vaccine rates are plummeting. Some Minneapolis public kindergartens have vaccination rates as low as 20%, and two children in Texas have now died from measles. At the same time that vaccination rates have declined, research conducted here in Minnesota has shown stable or modestly increasing autism prevalence since 2010.