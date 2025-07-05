Burst of gunfire wounds 2 at late-night party in St. Paul

Two people were shot just after midnight Saturday at a party near a St. Paul elementary school, officials said.
The gunfire occurred near the Maxfield Elementary School park, police said.
The victims were driven from the scene near W. Central Avenue and Avon Street at Regions Hospital in private vehicles, and their condtions were not immediately known, according to police.
Officers secured the area, spoke with witnesses and collected 30 spent casings, said police spokesperson Alyssa Arcand.
No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting. Police have yet to address a possible motive for the gunfire.
“Regions Hospital was placed on a lockdown for a period of time due to the amount of people arriving related to this incident,” Arcand said.
An unrelated shooting in the city about 30 minutes earlier sent a man to Regions with a noncritical gunshot wound to the torso, Arcand said.
The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Euclid Street, Arcand said.