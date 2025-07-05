Opinion: Supreme Court decision on citizenship and injunctions divides American unity

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In the summer of 1992, my father arrived in the U.S. ready to begin his master’s degree. A friend offered him a root beer, and, German boy that my dad was, he replied that he never says no to a beer. It tasted like cough syrup, still does to him, but he’s been in this country long enough now to know the difference between cracking a cold one and a root beer float.
Longing to be a U.S. citizen without giving up his country of origin completely, he’s been here legally, green card in hand, but an unwavering German code kept him from taking the steps toward U.S. citizenship.
However, last May, my father was inducted into the U.S. hall of fame: He became a U.S. citizen. He’s a dual citizen — allowed to keep his German roots while (finally) gaining acceptance into the hard-fought club. At his naturalization ceremony, Gov. Tim Walz spoke to the crowd of 499 immigrants soon to take the oath and exclaimed that the U.S. is a better, stronger entity when new people raise their right hand and finalize their path to citizenship.
The Trump administration certainly doesn’t think so. An executive order in January reinterpreted birthright citizenship — that conferred by being born within a territory. After a series of nationwide injunctions issued by federal district courts prevented the order from taking effect, the U.S. Supreme Court late last month limited that practice.
But the meaning of the 14th Amendment regarding birthright citizenship has been in place for over a century. In 1898, the Supreme Court ruling in United States v. Wong Kim Ark established that if you’re born on U.S. soil, you enjoy the rights and privileges of citizenship.
Linus Chan, associate professor of clinical law at the University of Minnesota Law School, is an immigration attorney and details the critical separation between the universal injunctions that faced the Trump administration and the core debate on birthright citizenship.