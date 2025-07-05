Opinion: What you may not know about greater Minnesota

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
A longtime relationship between neighbors isn’t always easy. Over the years, people can change, and sometimes old assumptions get in the way of seeing the person the other has become. We wave from across the fence, maybe borrow a snowblower or tool now and then, but we don’t always take the time to really talk. And when we don’t talk — like, really talk — misunderstandings can grow.
At the Center for Rural Policy and Development, we sometimes think about the relationship between greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities in this way — like neighbors who’ve shared a property line for generations. Both have changed over time, yet sometimes each still hangs onto old ideas about the other. And those assumptions can lead to tension, mistrust and missed opportunities to work together.
So maybe now is a good time to have that long-overdue conversation on the front porch without judgment or defensiveness. Just a real effort to listen and better understand each other.
Since the center is focused on rural Minnesota, we’ll get the ball rolling by sharing some surprising shifts and long-term trends you may not have noticed about the communities that make up greater Minnesota.
Greater Minnesota, you don’t look like you used to
In 1980, only 2% of greater Minnesota’s population was Black, Indigenous or persons of color (BIPOC). (Greater Minnesota is defined as the 80 counties outside the Twin Cities seven-county area.) Now this group makes up 14% of the population in greater Minnesota (compared to 23% for the state as a whole), bringing much-needed residents to the labor force, not to mention adding kids to our schools and more cultural richness to our communities.
In fact, the counties in the state with the largest percentages of BIPOC individuals are in greater Minnesota. Mahnomen County’s population is 55% BIPOC thanks to its large Indigenous population on the White Earth Indian Reservation, followed by 47% in Nobles County in southern Minnesota, where many Latino, Asian and East African immigrants now work in Worthington. Here are the top five counties in the state for BIPOC populations: