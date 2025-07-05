Opinion: What you may not know about greater Minnesota

The map above is one way of showing how the cost of living in each county compares to its median wage (half the residents’ wages are above the median, half are below it). Some of the state’s more urban counties with higher median wages, such as Hennepin, Ramsey and Olmsted (Rochester), exceed the cost of living by over 150%. In contrast, wages in rural counties like Roseau, Pennington, Koochiching, Stevens and Brown are about 60% to 70% of Hennepin County’s median wage. Because the cost of living is lower in those rural counties, though, their median wages cover the cost of living also by about 150%.