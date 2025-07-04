Opinion: What does democracy under threat look like?

That we might someday have a president who refused to abide by that tradition used to be unthinkable; now it is not only thinkable but indisputable. That fact, maybe more than any other, has given birth to a protest movement that marches under the banner of “no kings.” The slogan fits because President Donald Trump speaks and acts as though patriotic loyalty means nothing more or less than personal loyalty to himself. In his glee describing his new “Alligator Alcatraz,” a migrant detention facility, he resembles nothing so much as a king with dungeons and a moat. When an election or a court decision does not go his way, he denounces it as illegitimate. His stance recalls the kings of old who asserted that they ruled by divine right. In fact, Trump goes further, asserting after an assassination attempt that he was "saved by God to make America great again."