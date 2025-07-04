Opinion: What does democracy under threat look like?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
One year ago, an editorial in this space chided the major candidates for president — at that time, Joe Biden and Donald Trump — for each man’s prediction that American democracy was doomed unless he won the coming election. Today there’s widespread agreement that one of them had a point.
Democracy might not have been doomed, but it was indeed under threat, and there are indications that people have come to believe it. An NPR/PBS News/Marist poll released this week finds that nearly 3 in 4 American adults see politically motivated violence as a major problem — but Minnesotans hardly need a poll to tell us that, in the weeks following the killing of Melissa and Mark Hortman and the wounding of John and Yvette Hoffman.
A greater share of respondents, 76%, said they believe democracy is under serious threat.
Women were more likely than men to believe it; Democrats were more likely than Republicans; those with college degrees were more likely than those without.
It’s worth asking whether those disparate groups of people had a common frame of reference. On this 249th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, what does it mean to live in a democracy? What are the democratic values we supposedly live by?
Asked in 1943 to explain the meaning of democracy, the author and essayist E.B. White wrote that one element of it was the suspicion that more than half the people are right more than half the time. That glass-half-full construction invites a complementary suspicion that more than half the people are wrong at least some of the time. And we who claim to believe in democracy are obliged to be OK with that. As American citizens, we are bound to accept the results of electoral decisions — even those we believe are grievous mistakes.