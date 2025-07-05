Minneapolis

Cyclists in Minneapolis celebrate freedom from pants on Independence Day

The annual ride sees hundreds of bicyclists dressed in their underwear.

By Lincoln Roch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 5, 2025 at 12:35PM
Bicyclists take off during the Freedom from Pants Ride in Minneapolis. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

They rode for freedom — freedom from pants.

Hundreds of bicyclists, most of them dressed in their underwear, took to the streets and trails of Minneapolis Friday on an annual ride that offered a unique way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

It was the Freedom From Pants Ride, which began in June 2007 when someone on a Twin Cities cycling internet forum organized an underwear ride to escape the summer heat.

Garrick Yoong, who participated in that first ride, said they decided to stage a sequel on Independence Day — granting the event its name.

“We’d just be yelling, ‘Hey, you know, take your pants off, freedom from pants it’s the Fourth!’” Yoong said. “So yeah, it was just a spontaneous heckle that came out of the ride.”

This year’s 9-mile ride began under the Hennepin Avenue Bridge on Nicollet Island and included stops at Loring Park and Cedar Lake South Beach before finishing at the Martin Olav Sabo Bridge in south Minneapolis.

Luna Zeidner, who first participated in the ride in 2018, took her mom this year to show her around the bike trails in Minneapolis.

“I think this is a great event for the open-minded and anyone who loves bikes, or maybe wants to fall in love with biking in the city again,” she said.

While the name suggests no pants are needed to ride, it’s OK if you wear a pair. Yoong said that the event stresses body positivity and that fully clothed riders are welcome.

Tyler Blair rides a bicycle during the Freedom from Pants Ride in Minneapolis. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Frank Neubecker wore a wrestling singlet emblazoned with the American flag, along with a matching headband and red flame fishnets. Over the last decade, he said, the ride has become a unique way for him to celebrate the holiday.

“You get to see a bunch of really cool people and interesting outfits. And who doesn’t love to be around people in their underwear?” Neubecker said.

The event is not affiliated with any group or organization. A few volunteers post event details on social media every year, but the ride’s popularity has spread mostly through word of mouth.

For both Neubecker and Zeidner, this year’s ride also served as a form of protest. Zeidner said it’s a fun way to push back against a society that she says is becoming more repressive.

“This is a way we can at least express our freedoms before they get taken away from us,” Neubecker said.

about the writer

about the writer

Lincoln Roch

Intern

Lincoln Roch is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Cyclists in Minneapolis celebrate freedom from pants on Independence Day

card image

The annual ride sees hundreds of bicyclists dressed in their underwear.

Food & Culture

More Minnesotans are giving up their pets as costs rise

card image

News & Politics

Minnesota’s Catholic schools are thriving with the help of a nonprofit

card image