Cyclists in Minneapolis celebrate freedom from pants on Independence Day

They rode for freedom — freedom from pants.
Hundreds of bicyclists, most of them dressed in their underwear, took to the streets and trails of Minneapolis Friday on an annual ride that offered a unique way to celebrate the Fourth of July.
It was the Freedom From Pants Ride, which began in June 2007 when someone on a Twin Cities cycling internet forum organized an underwear ride to escape the summer heat.
Garrick Yoong, who participated in that first ride, said they decided to stage a sequel on Independence Day — granting the event its name.
“We’d just be yelling, ‘Hey, you know, take your pants off, freedom from pants it’s the Fourth!’” Yoong said. “So yeah, it was just a spontaneous heckle that came out of the ride.”
This year’s 9-mile ride began under the Hennepin Avenue Bridge on Nicollet Island and included stops at Loring Park and Cedar Lake South Beach before finishing at the Martin Olav Sabo Bridge in south Minneapolis.
Luna Zeidner, who first participated in the ride in 2018, took her mom this year to show her around the bike trails in Minneapolis.
“I think this is a great event for the open-minded and anyone who loves bikes, or maybe wants to fall in love with biking in the city again,” she said.