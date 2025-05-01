Counterpoint from Rachel Hardeman: My departure from the U isn’t tied to plagiarism allegation

I am deeply proud of what I’ve built at the University of Minnesota. I am more committed than ever to the work ahead. The work must continue — rooted in love, led by truth and guided by a radical imagination for what is possible. I am building something new — grounded in evidence, driven by imagination and centered in love for Black mothers and their families. I am collaborating across disciplines and geographies to create research, tools and spaces that don’t just study inequity — but actively interrupt it. I dream alongside others who believe that another way is possible. I dream for the people who will live longer, better lives because of our mission. It is with these dreams that I move forward.