University of Minnesota’s Rachel Hardeman steps down as plagiarism accusations are made public

Rachel Hardeman, a University of Minnesota health policy professor who was named to Time Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people, announced her resignation this week from the school as allegations surfaced accusing her of plagiarism.
In the last week, two scholars who said they once saw Hardeman as a mentor alleged in a series of LinkedIn posts that she plagiarized and then profited off their work over the years. Another scholar said Hardeman had made her work environment difficult and set her back in her career.
In an interview with the Star Tribune on Monday, after she announced her departure, Hardeman denied the accusations and said she was leaving the U next month after nine years because it was time for a change. She also said an investigation by the university, spurred by a formal complaint, found no wrongdoing.
“This decision has been in the works for over a year,” she said. “I also want to be perfectly clear that the allegations against me are simply not true.”
Hardeman, who joined the faculty in 2016, gained renown for her studies of the health effects of structural racism, specifically on maternal health. She is the founding director of the university’s Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity (CARHE) and has won numerous awards, including the McKnight Presidential Fellow Award in 2020.
She made Time Magazine’s list last year along with other notable people like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and actress and comedian Maya Rudolph.
Now Hardeman’s work is being called into question.
Brigette Davis, a social epidemiologist who works at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, alleged that Hardeman in 2019 plagiarized portions of her dissertation word-for-word on the impact of racial violence on birth outcomes and submitted it to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for funding. She said Hardeman swapped out names such as “Mike Brown” for “Philando Castile,” and uses of “St. Louis, Missouri” were replaced with “Minneapolis, Minnesota.”