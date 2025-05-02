Best Buy CEO Corie Barry’s pay down more than 10% to $9.2M

CEO Corie Barry and other Best Buy executives earned higher bonuses last year after the company’s executive compensation committee lowered financial targets for its annual incentive plan.
Still, Barry’s pay declined 11.3% from 2023 to $9.2 million because restricted stock awards from the previous three-year performance period were worth less.
Here’s a breakdown of Barry’s pay for the 2025 fiscal year, which ended Jan. 31:
Total compensation: $9,182,687
Salary: $1,300,000
Non-equity incentive pay: $2,166,840
Other compensation: $183,263
Exercised stock options: $815,011