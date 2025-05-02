The asterisk finally disappears, as do all those “yeah but” disclaimers. The season is over, and the Wild will no longer be confined by salary cap shackles.
May we never bring up the Parise-Suter buyouts ever again.
Time to move forward. Expectations will be different now. President of Hockey Ops Bill Guerin stands on equal footing with peers in constructing a roster this offseason and he and coach John Hynes should be judged accordingly.
The buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter became a wart on the organization’s face that felt like would never go away. The heap of dead money tied up on those two served as both an explanation and alibi whenever the team struggled, though it’s worth reminding that Guerin willingly chose this path.
The impact was punitive. The buyouts cost nearly $15 million this season, meaning 17% of the salary cap was devoted to two players who are long gone.
Technically, the Wild still owe some money on that bill next season — $1.7 million — but the severe penalty phase has expired and along with that comes a sense of a fresh start.
“We all know what the summer holds,” alternate captain Marcus Foligno said, “but we’re all looking forward to that, just having a clean slate so to speak and a team that can not be handcuffed so to speak.
“We’re excited for that opportunity and at the end of the day, it’s up to us in here to do something with it. But are we excited? For sure. You would have liked to see us defy the odds a little bit this season with that against us and prove people wrong.”