Readers Write: Vaccine efficacy, state spending, charter schools, greater Minnesota, sustainability

In his opinion piece on Sunday, Schultz trotted out the same, tired Republican talking points. Cut taxes, cut spending, stir up old grievances about defunding the police and removing “wokeness” from the government (particularly education). Yes, let’s go back to the days when state government jobs favored white applicants, ignore the realities of what life has been like over our country’s history for people of color as we teach our children, let the rich keep more of their money, and ignore the fact that much of the spending in 2023 was making up for underspending for what Minnesota families needed during previous years. Clearly he wants 2025 to move backward, not forward.