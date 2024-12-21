Burcum: A troubling pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services

A. “I’ve seen a lot of public health in my 50 years in this business. Some of that has been really hard-fought gains in reducing childhood illness in ways that most people take for granted ... when I started at the Minnesota Department of Health, Haemophilus influenzae B or HiB, affected about 1 out of every 250 kids before they reached the age of five. It was the number one cause of hearing loss in addition to other neurologic issues. It was a tragedy. Today, nationwide, we see usually less than 10 cases a year and it’s because of a vaccine. We have made such advances in reducing serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths, particularly in kids. It’s the loss of that gain that to me would be the greatest travesty of all.”