Five New Year’s resolutions for Minnesota government

Diets are common in the new year, and Minnesota government needs a prolonged one. Last week’s news of an upcoming deficit of $5 billion — coming on the heels of a previous surplus just two years ago of $19 billion — is as disturbing as it was predictable. It was caused by the immensely reckless 2023 legislative session, in which Gov. Tim Walz ensured that no Democratic constituency or pet project was left behind, and spending surged by 38%. Reaching back further, over the past decade Minnesota’s economy has grown by just 22% and its government spending has grown by over 130%.