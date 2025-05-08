Opinion: For $1 billion, the same problems in a Minneapolis neighborhood

The public was not aware that new apartments in Phillips would cost one-third more — sometimes twice as much — as they would in suburban areas, such as Dakota County, or that they would rent for more than the existing market-rate apartments in Phillips. The developers, who were overwhelmingly white, did not hire disadvantaged residents of Phillips or people of color to build their new homes and get good construction jobs. The public did not know that after it paid for the new apartments, the developers and investors would own them outright and could later sell them and thus get paid twice.