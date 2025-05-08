Opinion: Mississippi and Louisiana improved reading scores. We in Minnesota haven’t — yet.

That was in 2023. Now in 2025 there has been progress, but it is slow and uneven. The Minnesota Department of Education has reported that we won’t see the full impact of the READ Act in our reading scores until 2030 — five years from now! It will be the end of the 2027 school year before all current teachers complete required training. And in one district, teachers who “completed” the training were found to have been cheating. Only about one-third of school districts had adopted a curriculum that was highly aligned with the requirements of the Science of Reading by the end of last year. And only about half of the college programs that prepare future teachers have been found in compliance. The organization that reviews and approves these programs found that: