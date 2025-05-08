Opinion: Mississippi and Louisiana improved reading scores. We in Minnesota haven’t — yet.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Here’s a challenge. Think of all the things that schools in Mississippi and Louisiana are better at than schools here in Minnesota. Their kids are now more proficient in reading than our kids. Since 2013 both of those states have consistently improved their reading results. Since 2013 Minnesota’s reading results have gotten consistently worse to the point where 70% of our fourth grade students are not proficient in reading.
How could that be? Is it because the kids in those states are less likely to be poor or non-English speakers? No. The poverty rate in Mississippi and Louisiana is more than twice that in Minnesota. The rates of students below the poverty rate and non-English speakers in each state, respectively:
- Minnesota: 11%, 14%
- Louisiana: 26%, 5%
- Mississippi: 26%, 6%
Is it because those states spend more to educate their kids? No. Spending per pupil in Minnesota exceeds that in Louisiana by 10% and in Mississippi by 33%. The 2023 figures per student:
- Minnesota: $16,117
- Louisiana: $14,645
- Mississippi: $12,093
Is it because the class sizes in those states are smaller? No. Mississippi’s are smaller, but Louisiana’s are bigger. The 2023 figures for pupils per teacher:
- Minnesota: 15.5
- Louisiana: 17.5
- Mississippi: 13
Is it because those states increased their spending on schools faster than Minnesota? No. Minnesota increased spending per pupil by 45% over 10 years, and reading proficiency went down by 10 percentage points, while Louisiana and Mississippi increased their spending between 40% and 49%, and reading proficiency went up by 10 percentage points. The 10-year percent spending increase and change in reading proficiency, respectively:
- Minnesota: 45%, -10 percentage points
- Louisiana: 40%, 10 percentage points
- Mississippi: 49%, 10 percentage points
Louisiana and Mississippi have more kids in poverty, spend less per student, have similar class sizes and increased spending at roughly the same rate as Minnesota — yet they both managed to improve outcomes for their kids significantly, while Minnesota made things worse. Why?