Readers Write: U of M and Essentia partnership, immigration, presidential pardons

I take exception to Brehm’s piece about the use and misuse of presidential pardons. It’s not that he’s 100% wrong; it’s just that he used false equivalencies to prove his point. Brehm was right in saying both presidents overshot the purpose of the pardon power, but Trump’s were far more egregious. Trump pardoned convicted criminals who violently attacked the Capitol, our democracy and our representatives at his request. Trump implored his supporters to show up because it would be “wild.” It was! And it was on video. Since then, the Republicans have protected the rioters and lied to the American people about what really happened and the congressional representatives who willingly cooperated in the plot. Trump was able to sidestep any legal problems by delaying and tying up the court system. A compliant Supreme Court gave him immunity after months of delay. It’s not hard to believe they were in cahoots with it too. It seems suspicious to me. Trump let out the Jan. 6 criminals so he has his own “army” of gangsters in case he needs them later or decides to hold on to power after his four-year term. Trump still claims that he never lost the 2020 election to this day.