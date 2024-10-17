Readers Write: The Electoral College debate continued, literacy

First, one of the causes of the Electoral College becoming increasingly skewed to the per-state side of the calculation vs. the per-person side is that the Electoral College calculation for electoral votes based on population is (mostly) held to the 435 congressional member limit imposed by the 1929 Permanent Apportionment Act. (The exception is that D.C. gets real Electoral College votes on top of the 435 but only one nonvoting congressional representative.) If we instead used the population of the smallest state as a denominator and around 330 million as the total U.S. population, the 436 (435 plus one for D.C.) becomes approximately 578 (plus or minus the rounding effect). The smallest state, Wyoming, would retain its one population-based elector, while the largest, California, would increase from 52 population-based votes to around 69. (To the writer who thinks this overly favors blue California, the second- and third-largest states are Texas and Florida, which would increase from a combined population-based 66 electors to around 89). Then, when you add in the 102 state- and D.C.-based electors, the total size of the Electoral College would go from 538 to 680. This would restore the state vs. population weighting to something closer to what the framers (minus the three-fifths abomination) were aiming for.