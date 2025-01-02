Readers Write: Population growth, PFAS chemicals, sports, political collaboration

The article on forever chemicals (”Wipe PFAS from your life,” Dec. 30) was both interesting and concerning for several reasons. First, PFAS chemicals are just one of the many “unknown” things that are a part of our modern lives that we have come to depend on. For example, there are also the microplastic particles in some toothpastes and the veritable alphabet of chemicals in almost all processed foods — do you think chicken breasts are normally that size? Then there are genetically modified foods, from corn to zucchini. I mention this not as fearmongering but rather an illustration of how little we really know about the world we live in — and how little we can do about it. As noted in the article, while we have learned many of these things are not healthy, they are so ingrained and convenient in our lives that it is either difficult or expensive — or both — to change. In fact, without them, life for many of us might be quite different. Perhaps we should plan on it. As the expert said, “I think people will have to adjust their routines and expectations.” By that I assume she means that we should expect to be inconvenienced and to pay more for the privilege, something that is anathema to us Americans.