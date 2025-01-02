Readers Write: Population growth, PFAS chemicals, sports, political collaboration
•••
To put a fine point on the timely and well-prepared article in the Jan. 1 edition by Evan Ramstad (“Minn. is growing slower than ever”), our corporate and institutional leaders had better take a look at new statistics out by the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office. This group states, as does Ramstad, that the population growth rate in the U.S. is on a downward path, and that by 2040 our natural population growth (births minus deaths) will be at zero. The CBO points out our only net increase in workers and customers available after 2040 in the U.S. will be immigrants!
Get that, folks? By 2040, which is not that far in the future, our only new population growth in the United States will be immigrants. This strongly suggests that perhaps Donald Trump and others should rethink plans to ship out our immigrants and instead start thinking of how we are going to increase that number in the years ahead, not reduce it. Looking ahead, these new people will be our workers, customers, neighbors and weavers of our social fabric.
David Lingo, Golden Valley
•••
I write to reinforce the message in Ramstad’s Jan. 1 column on Minnesota’s economic growth, which suggests several concerns for the future. Minnesota’s growth is compromised by an influx of poorly trained future workers crossing our borders — immigrants who are ill-prepared to facilitate economic growth in Minnesota’s many high technology industries. Economic growth requires educated workers. Ramstad also quotes Nicholas Eberstadt of the American Enterprise Institute, who suggests that recent border chaos undermined past broad support for migration; this may have affected the outcome of the 2024 election.
The coming federal administration has implied the intent to limit immigration, and in some cases has suggested that immigration quotas should target migrants from nations with sound education systems offering prospective immigrants who can contribute immediately to economic growth, rather than those requiring many years of retraining before they become productive. Among the coming administration’s many wild ideas, this is one of the better concepts. There are many ethical reasons for supporting the immigration of those from impoverished countries, but the immigration process must also factor in the need for educated migrants who can enter the workforce without broad, lengthy retraining. I cannot endorse the unfiltered acceptance of undocumented immigrants (aka border chaos). Such actions could interfere with entrance of educationally qualified candidates.
Thomas P. Moyer, Minnetonka
FOREVER CHEMICALS
Add that to the list of modern woes
The article on forever chemicals (”Wipe PFAS from your life,” Dec. 30) was both interesting and concerning for several reasons. First, PFAS chemicals are just one of the many “unknown” things that are a part of our modern lives that we have come to depend on. For example, there are also the microplastic particles in some toothpastes and the veritable alphabet of chemicals in almost all processed foods — do you think chicken breasts are normally that size? Then there are genetically modified foods, from corn to zucchini. I mention this not as fearmongering but rather an illustration of how little we really know about the world we live in — and how little we can do about it. As noted in the article, while we have learned many of these things are not healthy, they are so ingrained and convenient in our lives that it is either difficult or expensive — or both — to change. In fact, without them, life for many of us might be quite different. Perhaps we should plan on it. As the expert said, “I think people will have to adjust their routines and expectations.” By that I assume she means that we should expect to be inconvenienced and to pay more for the privilege, something that is anathema to us Americans.
Douglas R. Pederson, Minneapolis
•••
I just read Brooks Johnson’s article on how to adjust your buying habits as Minnesota’s PFAS ban begins and, between the concern over black plastic in cooking utensils and now the ban of PFAS chemicals like those in nonstick cookware, I feel rather betrayed by the science that develops and approves this stuff for use in connection with the preparation and consumption of food. Many of us have been using these products since they became available and now, after years and years of use, we learn that they are unsafe. It makes one wonder what else will be declared unsafe in the future as the science and technology evolve, but that’s another subject. Back to black plastic utensils and PFAS cookware: As we replace these items in our kitchens, it would be very helpful if the Minnesota Star Tribune could publish some additional articles discussing the health risks associated with the continued use of these products (as some people will be unwilling or unable to replace these items immediately) and the appropriate ways of disposing of or recycling these products as we replace them.
David Witte, Plymouth
SPORTS
And another thing
My most memorable sporting event from 2024 was not mentioned in Michael Rand’s top 10 sports stories (“The talk of ′24,” Dec. 31). Let’s not forget that Jessie Diggins and the Loppet Foundation defied all odds and brought a hugely successful World Cup two-day ski race to U.S. soil, despite one of the worst snowfall winters on record. Last February, an estimated 40,000 spectators flooded Theodore Wirth Park to witness the best nordic skiers in the world race in our own backyard. U.S. skier Gus Schumacher surprised and delighted the crowd by winning the men’s 10k race! Minnesota’s own Diggins had a strong showing and secured her bid to win the entire World Cup series, proving her to be the best skier in the world in 2024 and cementing her place as the best nordic skier in U.S. history. I know I’m not alone in remembering the joy, the energy and the sense of communal awe inspired by this memorable event!
Rachael Davis, Woodbury
•••
In regards to sports editor Ryan Kostecka’s article on how the section will improve in 2025 (”Section will change and improve as we reach ′25,” Jan. 1), how about focusing more on women’s sports — giving the teams some more dedicated sports writers, having the teams on the first two pages instead of the last page, etc. Just imagine if there were more articles on the Lynx, the Frost, the Minnesota Aurora FC, the Gophers (basketball, hockey, softball, swimming, volleyball), etc. How many fans would attend the games and give the teams the well deserved attention they should have? Have you ever compared the attendance from a men’s sports team compared to a women’s sports team? It is pathetic. If you wrote more about women’s sports the attraction would increase, hence more income for everyone. Let’s start out 2025 with more press time for women’s sports!
Amy Omodt, Minneapolis
•••
They say you can tell a motorcycle rider by the bugs in their teeth. Well, if that’s the case, you can also tell a Vikings fan by the fingernails in their teeth.
Dennis Daniels, Bloomington
COLLABORATION
We’re making strides
The success Minnesota is having in early childhood education and closing Minnesota’s achievement gap is an example of the collaboration that Tom Horner so eloquently espouses in his recent commentary (”Less compromise, more collaboration,” Strib Voices, Jan. 2). Quality research, strong results and clear accountability brought both sides of the political aisle in support of significant funding for early learning scholarships. My recent podcast episode with the Center on Child and Family Policy helps to tell this story.
Art Rolnick, Plymouth
The writer is an associate economist at the University of Minnesota.
