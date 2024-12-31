On the heels of one of the two most successful seasons in franchise history (more on that in a bit), the Wolves pulled off a stunning trade just before the start of this season. Former No. 1 overall pick and nine-year Wolves veteran Karl-Anthony Towns was sent to New York, with the primary return being Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. The results have been mixed, at best, with Towns thriving in New York while the Wolves newcomers have only started to thaw out lately. This trade likely will be judged better in three years. But even then, a segment of the Wolves fan base will never forgive the organization for making the deal.