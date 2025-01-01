Less compromise, more collaboration

Last session, the state created a universal free school breakfast and lunch program. The underlying argument is that a well-nourished student performs better, and there are volumes of credible evidence supporting that outcome. Almost immediately, the program’s costs were 20% higher than projected. When the Department of Education issued its first-year evaluation of the initiative, it touted two findings: The program saved participating families an average of $1,000 per year, and more meals than expected were served. That’s great, but neither is relevant to the most important intended purpose of the program: improving academic outcomes. If putting an extra grand in the pockets of families of school-age children was the goal, there are cheaper ways to accomplish that mission. And even McDonald’s decades ago stopped promoting the number of burgers served as a measure of success.