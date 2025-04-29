High Schools

Star Tribune All-Minnesota Sports Awards coming June 24 to Vikings headquarters

Winners of 10 special high school sports honors will be celebrated at our year-end AMSA event.

By Chris Carr

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 29, 2025 at 5:30PM
The Rosemount softball team takes photos before the Star Tribune's All-Metro Sports Awards show in 2023 at Target Center. In concert with the rebranded Minnesota Star Tribune and the renewed commitment to covering the entire state, our school year-end high school sports celebration is renamed All-Minnesota Sports Awards for 2025. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards celebration event had a strong seven-year run. Now it’s time for the All-Minnesota Sports Awards show.

In concert with the rebranded Minnesota Star Tribune and the renewed commitment to covering the entire state, our school year-end high school sports celebration is renamed and reformatted for 2025. The event will take place June 24 at Viking Lakes at the Minnesota Vikings team headquarters in Eagan.

The Star Tribune will honor winners of 10 awards that evening at Viking Lakes: Female Athlete of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, Girls Team of the Year, Boys Team of the Year, Girls Team Coach of the Year, Boys Team Coach of the Year, Play of the Year, Courage in Competition Award winner, the Student First Award winner and the Difference-Maker of the Year. The Star Tribune soon will be accepting nominations for the latter three awards.

The All-Metro Sports Awards show began in 2018 as a special end-of-school-year celebration. The event has been held at Target Field, U.S. Bank Stadium, Allianz Field in 2022, Target Center in 2023 and back at Target Field last June.

Chris Carr

Director, High School Sports

Chris Carr is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Director of High School Sports.

