Eagan High School has hired former Simley head coach Austyn Kryzer as its new boys hockey coach, the school announced.
“Kryzer brings a dynamic blend of hockey knowledge, player development expertise and a passion for building strong team culture,” the announcement read. “His commitment to excellence and proven track record make him the perfect fit to lead the next era of Wildcat hockey.”
A four-year varsity letter winner at Division I Michigan Tech from 1994 to 1998, Kryzer spent 10 seasons at Simley’s program helm. He is also the Minnesota Hockey U16 Prospects director and coach and was the former director and coach for the Crown Hockey AAA program.
Kryzer began his tenure at Simley as an assistant coach during the 2011-2012 season. Three years later, he was elevated to head coach. Kryzer notched his 100th career win behind the bench on Dec. 23, 2023. The Spartans finished 5-19 during Kryzer’s final season at Simley in 2023-2024.
The St. Paul native replaces Todd Carlson, who served as Eagan’s varsity coach since September 2020.
The Wildcats finished 5-22 last season, which included a 2-14, last-place finish in South Suburban conference play. Their last winning season came in 2019-2020, when Eagan finished 16-9.