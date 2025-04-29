5 things to know about Rep. Angie Craig as she launches U.S. Senate bid in Minnesota

Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota announced Tuesday that she will run for Senate to replace outgoing Sen. Tina Smith. Craig will leave behind her U.S. House seat in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District, setting up a competitive race to succeed her.
Here are five things to know about Craig, who has been raising her profile in recent weeks.
Where is Craig from?
Craig was born in West Helena, Ark., on Feb. 14, 1972, and graduated from Arkansas’ Nettleton High School in Jonesboro. Craig describes herself as the granddaughter of a farm foreman, and says her single mother worked two jobs to support Craig and her two siblings while growing up in a mobile home park.
Craig was head of corporate relations for “a major Minnesota manufacturer” and worked in the newspaper industry for decades, according to her campaign website.
Why is Craig running for U.S. Senate?
In a video announcing her campaign, Craig said she wants to fight against “chaos and corruption coming out of Washington.” Craig alleged that President Donald Trump and senior adviser and billionaire Elon Musk are “trampling our rights and freedoms for personal gains” while claiming that Republican lawmakers enable it.
Republicans vying for Smith’s Senate seat include former NBA player Royce White and former Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze. On the Democratic side, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and former state Sen. Melisa López Franzen have entered the fray.
When did Craig join Congress?
Craig won election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2019 after an unsuccessful run in 2016.
Craig is also the first LGBTQ member of Congress to represent Minnesota. And in December, Craig was elected as ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee. Craig and wife Cheryl Greene, a former Minnesota middle school teacher, share four sons and three grandsons.