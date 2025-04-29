Review: ‘When We Are Found’ at Penumbra rows fiercely into the misty past

You might call Donja R. Love’s new play the afterlife of a sigh.
“When We Are Found” is about a man in a small boat who’s lost at sea and alternately frightened and comforted by fever dreams. But while Love’s hero would easily fit in “The Life of Pi,” who also needs faith and spirituality to survive, his quest extends the timeline.
For the main character in “Found” plumbs the gaping aches and personal triumphs of ancestral memory.
A poetic two-hander that’s now up in a powerfully acted premiere at Penumbra Theatre, “Found” is suffused with metaphors and West African symbols. It orbits a figure named the Seeker (Halin Moss) who interacts with others named the Fish and the Dirt, the Sun and the Moon — all played by Anthony Adu in a succession of Gregory Horton’s colorful costumes — on his uncertain journey to reunite with a loved one.
With its vivid imagery, “Found” can easily fall into a muddle of abstraction. That it feels visceral and grounded is a credit to Leslie Parker’s joyful choreography and Lamar Perry’s muscular staging. Perry has characters enter loudly and forcefully through the audience, adding to the show’s immediacy, intimacy and surprise.
“Found” continues Love’s historic queries at Penumbra. Two years ago the playwright interrogated the slavery subconscious in “Sugar in Our Wounds” at the St. Paul playhouse, showing two gay Black men finding freedom in love in the era of bondage.
With “Found,” Love situates two queer lovers further back. For the hourlong one-act is about a trip from the Americas to West Africa as the Seeker reverses and relives the Middle Passage.
“Found” has a transporting set by scenic designer Nicholas Ponting, whose nautical expanse is bathed in Sammy Webster’s blue lighting scheme and saturated with waves by projection designer Miko Simmons.