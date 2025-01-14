Readers Write: Nuclear power, drama in the Legislature, Vikings, Trump
It’s time for our state to stop holding back on nuclear energy.
•••
Nathan Bruschi’s article “Could our state power the AI revolution?” (Strib Voices, Jan. 13) is a timely, optimistic and valuable look into our state’s potential future by recommending the use of nuclear power to fuel the high energy demands of AI. New nuclear power is not allowed in Minnesota, despite it being by far the safest means of baseload electrical power, and with safety equal to non-baseload wind and solar power, per the Lancet. The U.S. has the largest nuclear power capacity in the world, but has only built two 1200 MWe reactors in the last 20 years, for $30 billion and a delay-riddled construction time of 14 years. China’s nuclear capacity is a bit more than half of the United States’, but in a few short years will race past us with a schedule of about five large new reactors each year and a construction time for each reactor of about seven years and on budget. China also has twice the solar and wind capacity under construction as the rest of the world combined. These clean energy sources are vital to address climate change, especially given the head-in-the-sand approach of the incoming administration to the issue. Minnesota needs to remove the ban on new nuclear power, and become a leader in clean power and AI technology.
John Windschill, Aitkin, Minn.
The writer formerly worked in radiation safety at various Midwest nuclear power plants.
•••
Bruschi spared no quarter in his hyperbolic nuclear rant, even leaving us with some of the unhealthiest ideas imaginable, like AI will “perfect the flavors of the next irresistible snack food.” It seems the only thing missing was unicorns passing gas and glitter.
It wasn’t lost on us while he delineated this fever dream that, as president of a private equity firm, he will be looking forward to the economic fruits of the AI industry. While he entertains his idea to risk another Three Mile Island, Chernobyl or Fukushima, and the potential of AI running amok, he leaves no room for caution.
Nuclear power is not benign. It comes at an extremely high cost even when it works as intended. In addition to the nuclear power industry, many of us are routinely exposed to radiation via medical procedures as well as natural background radiation and previous nuclear bomb testing in the atmosphere (see the American Scientist article “Fallout from Nuclear Weapons Tests and Cancer Risks”). And radiation from nuclear power is released in every step of the process of extracting energy. Including tritium, which is released regularly into our water supply because it cannot be filtered out of water (see the Nuclear Information and Resource Service article “Tritium From Nuclear Power Plants: Its Biological Hazards”).
This puts the lie to claims that there is no release of radioactivity from nuclear power plants. Despite a plethora of pro-nuke websites, there still is no plan for nuclear waste disposal. No amount of radiation is safe, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council article “Hold Fast to Linear No-Threshold for Radiation Protection.” Nuclear energy is dangerous and expensive according to Greenpeace, Natural Resources Defense Council and the Nuclear Information Resource Service.
Ron Holch, Circle Pines
The writer is former co-coordinator of the Northern Sun Alliance’s Renewable Energy Task Force.
DRAMA IN THE LEGISLATURE
Those were the days
Two years ago, my husband and I moved to Northfield. The woman who lives next door still has a Paul Wellstone bumper sticker on her car. Whenever I see her car, I think of Wellstone’s political philosophy, “We all do better when we all do better,” and I am saddened by how acrimonious our politicians have become. As we begin a new political season, please, please, please attempt to work together for the common good.
Susan Hommerding, Northfield
•••
I always read the letters to the editor and a few of the opinions. I just read the opinion piece from Melissa Hortman in the Jan. 14 edition (”It’s time for Republicans to honor the will of the voters”). Hortman’s opinion that Republicans need to honor the “will of the voters” is laughable coming from her. The calls for a bipartisan session — usually said before the session begins — has for the last two years been thrown out the door because of the trifecta that Democrats have had. As a result of the Democrats having a trifecta, they have managed to spend a $17 billion surplus with another $10 billion on top of that and the state of Minnesota taxpayers will be on the hook for a $5.1 billion deficit. All while fraud has been running rampant in government departments.
I think it is time that Hortman return to the Legislature, accept that Republicans have a one-vote majority and get to work. I think the voters have called for the Democrats to step up and accept the will of the voters. She needs to remember that voters make their own decisions and just because the special election on Jan. 28 is in a safe DFL district, even die-hard Dems can vote Republican.
Maria Thiel, Princeton, Minn.
•••
When Minnesota House and Senate members were voted on, I think voters assumed they would actually convene and govern. I don’t think bickering, threatening to walk out, meeting in secret to swear in only half the members was what the voters wanted. The majority should be determined by simple math and not school-age behaviors. If a tie happens, then meet and figure it out. The voters are watching and expecting more.
Bradford Blasing, Edina
VIKINGS
Is anyone surprised?
In reality, the same pool of big and talented O and D players is available to all NFL teams. “Make more plays, play better” is a lame excuse. The best teams get the most talent every year, and inspire a united effort. The Vikings culture has never gotten it done, so they come up with their usual “I love these guys,” with the same failure as years before.
Robert Lubben, Detroit Lakes, Minn.
TRUMP ACCOLADES
You’re grasping at straws here
A letter writer on Jan. 11 implied that Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize is an overlooked accomplishment of the president-elect. Even the Nobel committee says that is not so.
“To simply be nominated is therefore not an endorsement or extended honor to imply affiliation with the Nobel Peace Prize or its related institutions,” the committee has said. Among those nominated for the award include Nazi Adolf Hitler, fascist Benito Mussolini, and dictator Josef Stalin — twice.
According to the New York Times, “The list of those who can submit nominations is long, including members of national governments; officials with international peace organizations; university professors of history, social sciences, law, philosophy, theology and religion; and former recipients.” More than 3,000 academics are invited to make a nomination.
Nominations are not made public by the Nobel committee, so it is surmised that several people who say they have nominated a person, and don’t provide a copy of the actual nomination themselves, may have never actually made the nomination. Staunch conservative Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was said to have written a letter supporting the nomination of Trump, but the letter was never made public. Far-right, anti-immigration Norwegian legislators Christian Tybring-Gjedde and Per-Willy Amundsen have announced they nominated Trump. Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney of New York issued a news release saying she nominated Trump.
The truth of the matter is, the Nobel committee will never award the Peace Prize to someone who talks about taking Greenland by force, forcibly deporting refugees and denying global climate change.
Jeremy Powers, Fridley
•••
A recent letter writer finds the many letters complaining about Trump to be hilarious, and said their writers were afflicted with “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” He went on to mention that, over a 10-year period, he charted letters and articles about Trump — 94% and 88% of which, respectively, were negative or attacking him. I think the writer may be afflicted with “Trump Defensiveness Syndrome.” I long for the days when Barack Obama was caught chewing gum or wearing khakis after Labor Day!
Kent Smith, Minneapolis
