Readers Write: Nuclear power, drama in the Legislature, Vikings, Trump

Nathan Bruschi’s article “Could our state power the AI revolution?” (Strib Voices, Jan. 13) is a timely, optimistic and valuable look into our state’s potential future by recommending the use of nuclear power to fuel the high energy demands of AI. New nuclear power is not allowed in Minnesota, despite it being by far the safest means of baseload electrical power, and with safety equal to non-baseload wind and solar power, per the Lancet. The U.S. has the largest nuclear power capacity in the world, but has only built two 1200 MWe reactors in the last 20 years, for $30 billion and a delay-riddled construction time of 14 years. China’s nuclear capacity is a bit more than half of the United States’, but in a few short years will race past us with a schedule of about five large new reactors each year and a construction time for each reactor of about seven years and on budget. China also has twice the solar and wind capacity under construction as the rest of the world combined. These clean energy sources are vital to address climate change, especially given the head-in-the-sand approach of the incoming administration to the issue. Minnesota needs to remove the ban on new nuclear power, and become a leader in clean power and AI technology.