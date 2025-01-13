House DFL leader Melissa Hortman: It’s time for Republicans to honor the will of the voters

Instead of partisan fights and parliamentary tactics, Democrats want to keep working to build a future where everyone can get ahead, not just the rich and powerful. In Minnesota, working hard and playing by the rules should mean that your family can afford a home, child care and health care when you need it, but too many Minnesotans feel the American dream slipping away. Everyone has a story of being nickel and dimed — overcharged and underpaid — at the cash register, hospital, online checkout, in our paychecks and pretty much everywhere in our economy. We must take action to create an economy where workers and families have a real chance to succeed, instead of one rigged to benefit powerful corporations and wealthy interests.