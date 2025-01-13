Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
House DFL leader Melissa Hortman: It’s time for Republicans to honor the will of the voters
A tied House calls for governing together.
By Melissa Hortman
Minnesota House Democrats are ready to get to work to build a future where everyone can get ahead, not just the wealthy and powerful. But to do that, we need to find a way to govern together with Republicans as voters delivered this last election.
A 67-67 tie in the 134-member Minnesota House is extremely rare, and it should be a moment to show Minnesotans that we can govern together on a bipartisan basis. For two months Republicans and Democrats in the Minnesota House agreed on that premise and negotiated a power-sharing agreement. Unfortunately, Republicans have now decided to walk away from negotiations and are instead attempting to engage in an illegitimate power grab and unseat a duly elected DFL state representative. That’s why House Democrats are calling on Republicans to sign a power-sharing agreement that honors the will of the voters.
Republicans have confirmed they plan to try to use a two-week, one-seat advantage to try to seize control of the House for the next two years, even though Minnesotans voted for equal numbers of DFL and Republican state representatives. A majority of 68 members is required to conduct business in the Minnesota House — including passing legislation — which means the 67-member Republican caucus has no ability to conduct business without collaboration with House Democrats.
Republicans also made clear that they would use their temporary one-vote advantage to unseat a duly elected DFL state representative and order a special election regardless of the fact he won, disenfranchising 21,980 voters who cast their ballots in the November election. It would be outrageous not to seat a member who won an election and the first of its kind of abuse of power in Minnesota’s history.
Minnesotans expect their elected officials to honor the will and the decisions of the voters. We have no interest in spending January locked in partisan warfare with House Republicans, but we do not intend to allow them to pretend that 67 votes is a majority and engage in an illegitimate power grab that ignores the will of the voters.
Instead of partisan fights and parliamentary tactics, Democrats want to keep working to build a future where everyone can get ahead, not just the rich and powerful. In Minnesota, working hard and playing by the rules should mean that your family can afford a home, child care and health care when you need it, but too many Minnesotans feel the American dream slipping away. Everyone has a story of being nickel and dimed — overcharged and underpaid — at the cash register, hospital, online checkout, in our paychecks and pretty much everywhere in our economy. We must take action to create an economy where workers and families have a real chance to succeed, instead of one rigged to benefit powerful corporations and wealthy interests.
This situation can be resolved, but first Republicans need to return to the negotiating table. Democrats proposed a compromise that Republicans would run the Minnesota House until the chamber is once again tied. After the chamber is tied at 67-67 following a Jan. 28 special election in a safe DFL district, the compromise provides that the House would return to the power-sharing provisions that we negotiated over the past 60 days. Republicans refused.
Democrats and Republicans made great progress over the past two months negotiating a truly collaborative and fair power-sharing agreement, with co-chairs of committees, evenly split committee memberships and more. A power-sharing agreement is the only way a tied Minnesota House can function over the next two years. If Republicans choose to honor the power-sharing agreement we negotiated, we could turn this difficult situation into the most bipartisan and collaborative session Minnesota has ever seen.
Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, is the DFL Speaker-designate of the Minnesota House.
