Could Minnesota power the AI revolution?

Why shouldn’t these AI companies build their next-generation data centers in Minnesota? Minnesota has been a leader in renewable energy production. A majority of our energy comes from zero-carbon sources, allowing tech companies to remain at the leading edge of innovation without sacrificing their public commitments to climate goals. Forget year-round expensive air conditioning — Minnesota’s winters are nature’s cooling system. Our land is less expensive, more centrally located, and more climate-resilient than coastal tech hubs. And with our high concentration of Fortune 500 companies, we already have the skilled workforce necessary to build and maintain the necessary infrastructure.