Readers Write: Carter laid to rest, book banning, Inauguration Day

I find the letters complaining about Trump in the Readers Write section of the Minnesota Star Tribune hilarious and the writers themselves afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome. I have charted the articles and letters regarding Trump in the Star Tribune. Since 2015, 88% of those articles and 94% of the letters have been negative and attacked Trump. His accomplishments have never been printed in this paper. (For the 10th time, I will note that he was nominated by three different international organizations for the Nobel Peace Prize). The left refuses to let go of its elitist ideology. Conservatives want the country our founding fathers envisioned, not a bloated, bureaucratic nation.