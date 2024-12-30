Readers Write: Jimmy Carter dies at 100, immigration, abortion debate

A mere week after a beautiful piece on St. Louis Park’s mayor, a Somali refugee, and her work to build bridges and lead our city well (”Somali Muslim mayor is reaching across many lines in St. Louis Park,” front page, Dec. 18), we were reminded of the fear-laden, hate-fueled rhetoric and policies of a Trump presidency in the important article “Refugees in state on edge” (Dec. 27). As a City Council member in St. Louis Park, a United Methodist pastor, and substitute teacher at St. Louis Park High School in 2023-24, I for one have found our Somali and other immigrant communities to be a blessing to our state and our nation. They are an asset, not a liability, and we must all stand strong against this hateful, un-American rhetoric that very well could materialize into policy once again. This is not about “law and order” (it’s pretty clear President-elect Trump doesn’t care about the law); this is about painting our immigrant communities of color as dangers to society solely to gin up fear for the sake of political support. It’s disgusting, needs to be called out as such, and we all need to stand against it.