In Minnesota’s Jewish capital, Somali Muslim mayor reaches across lines to focus on community

Part of Mohamed’s experience as a refugee and an immigrant is seeing America in full. She sees the historic and ongoing struggles of people of color in this country, sees the impact of projections of Western power abroad, like the destruction wrought by proxy wars like the one fought between Somalia and Ethiopia. She’s experienced racism firsthand, like when a man at a Wisconsin rest stop shouted at her family to go back to where they came from. She sees America’s flaws, yet she sremains proud of being American: “I wouldn’t be who I am today had it not been for America,” she said. She brings that same nuanced view to her work as mayor.