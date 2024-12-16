Two spray-painted swastikas were found outside Temple Israel, the largest synagogue in Minnesota, its senior rabbi said in a statement Monday.
Swastikas spray-painted outside entrance to Temple Israel in Minneapolis
Officials condemned the hateful imagery and said security camera footage was still being reviewed.
The symbols were found near the temple’s entrance on Emerson Avenue S. in Minneapolis, according to Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman, and a report has been filed with police.
“It is heartbreaking to see such a hateful image directly underneath the words emblazoned above our doors, words that have guided us for generations: ‘My house shall be a house of prayer for all peoples,’” Zimmerman said. “Temple has always been a sacred space, a welcoming place to all who enter with a spirit of community and peace.”
Zimmerman said officials were still reviewing security camera footage from the grounds.
Mayor Jacob Frey, who is Jewish, condemned the act in a post on X Monday afternoon.
“When hate is embraced or tolerated, it is emboldened,” Frey wrote. “I’ve seen antisemitism increase over the last year, yet too few have spoken out against it, opting for the safety of silence. No matter one’s ethnicity or race, when any group is targeted, it’s on all of us to condemn it.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Officials condemned the hateful imagery and said security camera footage was still being reviewed.