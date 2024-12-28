18 years ago, federal agents raided this Minnesota meatpacking town; they fear Round 2

Andrea Duarte-Alonso, left, was a fourth-grader when the 2006 immigration raids stormed into Worthington. Both her parents worked in the meat processing industry and her uncle was one of those deported. Eugenio Lopez, right, was a toddler at the time of the raids at the Swift meatpacking plant (now JBS pork processing plant). His parents had emigrated from Guatemala and worked in the meat processing industry. He recalls them telling him that they were undocumented and to be prepared for deportation. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)