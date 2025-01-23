Readers Write: Immigration, Bishop Budde, Trump’s mandate (or lack thereof)

I served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, from 2004 to 2006. I was there during a severe food shortage in 2005. My neighbors were desperately hungry and yet, on a daily basis, they shared what little they had with me. My experience being welcomed as a foreigner in Niger was incredibly humbling and ultimately motivated me to become an immigration lawyer. I practiced during Donald Trump 1.0. Now as we gear up for Trump 2.0, I feel sad. Sad that we as a wealthy, privileged nation, can’t find it in our hearts to treat the foreigners among us with more compassion and empathy. I’ve heard many horrific stories over the years about what immigrants have endured in their home countries that have led them to come to the U.S. These stories of courage and resiliency inspire me, and I urge more Americans to approach immigration issues with curiosity and concern for the human beings involved, rather than fear.