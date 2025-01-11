Readers Write: Housing, Medicaid, criminal justice reform, pickleball courts

Anoka County wants to more than double the size of its jail, from 240 to 540 beds (“Anoka County, city deadlocked over jail,” Jan. 5). While they are arguing about where to put it, I have another question: Why do it? Violent crime is down. And since the old jail was built, many resources have developed that are alternatives to jail: treatment centers for addiction, electronic home monitoring, mental health services. I hope, before they buy a single brick for the new incarceration building, they look at every single person in jail now with the question, ”Does this person really need to be here?” Some people are in jail because they can’t afford bail of $200. Should Anoka build a new jail for them? Or nonviolent drug addicts? Maybe the desire is to attract tourists — ”Visit Anoka! Our jail is twice as big now!” — but there might be a better way.