Enough of the shortsighted solutions to reduce homelessness

This isn’t a fire drill — it’s the real thing. Thousands of young people experience homelessness each night. The Minnesota Department of Education reported that over 10,000 children and youths in the state were homeless in October — a number that has been growing over the past few years. But many school officials say two to three times more than that are homeless at some point over the course of the year. In other words, more like 20,000 to 30,000 young people in Minnesota experience homelessness a year.